Sending your child to school is a nightmare for some parents, now add a global pandemic to the mix and it makes it that much scarier. One local parent who wishes to remain anonymous tells NBC Right Now that it feels like "sending my kid out into a mine field, you are just hoping that they don't hit one when trying to make it across".
Parents now more than ever have to make sure that their children are prepared for the dangers outside of school and inside the school as well.
A Pasco father of 2, Freddy Alcantara, has a daughter that is 8 years-old and a daughter that is 4 years-old. Freddy told NBC Right Now that on Wednesday morning he go the call that said he whole family tested positive for COVID-19.
"Now that my children have gotten sick it makes more more nervous to send them back once they get better. They likely got it from school and brought it back home" said Freddy Alcantara, Pasco Parent.
Schools in both Tri-Cities and Yakima have released statements saying that they are doing all they can to ensure safe learning while following state mandates issued by the Washington State Department of Health
Here are the most recent COVID-19 numbers as of Wednesday 1/19:
Kennewick as of 1/14 - students positive: 646 staff positive: 68 students absent: 1809
Pasco as of 1/16 - students positive: 480 staff positive: 85, students absent: 62
Yakima as of 1/17: students positive: 488 staff positive: 137, students absent: 1461
Richland as of 1/18 - students positive: 209 staff positive: 30
Overall: 1823 positive students, 320 positive staff and 3,332 students absent
If you would like to look at specifics regarding your students school, you can follow the links to the left!