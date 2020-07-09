GRANT COUNTY, WA - Grant County Health District is reporting the 7th COVID-19 associated death in a Grant County resident.
The resident was a male in his 70s from Moses Lake. This death brings the total Grant County COVID-19-related deaths to seven.
Each resident that passes, results in a moment of pause for the GCHD staff. We respect and value the life that has been lost and our thoughts are with his family and friends. On behalf of our staff, Grant County Health Officer, and the Board of Health, we are so sorry for the loss.
Our most vulnerable community members — elderly, immunocompromised, and those with chronic conditions — are especially at risk and we must continue to take measures to protect them from this disease. For the health of your family, neighbors, and friends, it is now more critical than before to wear a mask when in public. Limit the size of your gatherings, each personal decision we make to socialize outside of our households may impact our most vulnerable residents. Please mask up when out in public and protect one another. Everyone can do their part to stop the spread of this disease:
- Staying home as much as possible,
- Physical Distancing of 6 feet whenever you around others outside your household,
- Wearing a face covering whenever going into public, and
- Washing your hands often.
For detailed information on Grant County COVID-19 related statistics, visit www.granthealth.org