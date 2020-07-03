UMATILLA, OR - Umatilla County Public Health (UCo Health) recognizes community concern surrounding COVID-19. We are working with multiple health agencies and community partners to disseminate accurate and up-to-date information.
It is with great sadness that UCo Health reports that an individual previously diagnosed with COVID-19 has died. Counseling and crisis support services can be accessed by calling Lifeways at 866-343-4473. Interpretation services are available. We encourage everyone to be respectful as a family in our community grieves.
Umatilla County’s sixth COVID-19 death is a 93 year-old male who tested positive July 1st and died July 1st at their home in Umatilla County. This individual had underlying health conditions.
We recognize that we are in a very abnormal situation with an unknown endpoint and as such, increased stress, fear and anxiety among Umatilla County residents is to be expected. UCo Health encourages Umatilla County residents to continue to prioritize your physical and mental health during this time. Watch for common signs of distress (e.g. changes in appetite, difficulty concentrating, difficulty sleeping, worsening of chronic health problems, increased use of tobacco, alcohol or other drugs, etc.) and seek help if needed (you can contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-985-5990). During this time, it is very important to continue to minimize and/or eliminate large gatherings. Please remember to remain at least six feet away from others.
We are asking our Umatilla County residents to please call 211 with your questions regarding COVID-19. If you are exhibiting symptoms such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, call your primary care provider FIRST to discuss the next steps. If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.
We will continue to update our Umatilla County Public Health Facebook page as new information becomes available. County specific test result data is available on our website ucohealth.net and will be updated Monday-Friday. The locations map and demographic information are updated weekly. Please refer to the Oregon Health Authority and CDC COVID-19 websites for additional information.