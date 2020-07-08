KENNEWICK, WA – 500 non-contact infrared thermometers will be distributed to qualifying businesses in Benton, Franklin, Yakima, Klickitat, Grant, Walla Walla, and Columbia counties.
The Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Washington Procurement Technical Assistance Center (PTAC), in collaboration with FEMA, are distributing 500 non-contact infrared thermometers (NCIT) to qualifying businesses in the region. Small Businesses located in Benton, Franklin, Yakima, Klickitat, Grant, Walla Walla, and Columbia counties may qualify if they specialize in one of the following areas:
- Construction
- Manufacturing
- Retail
- Health Care/Mental Health services
- Restaurants/Food Service
- Grocers/Convenience Stores
- Personal Services
- Dog Groomers
- Agriculture (with between 10 and 49 employees)
For information and Thermometer Request Forms, please contact Jody O’Connor, PTAC Counselor, at jody.oconnor@tricityregionalchamber.com.
The Washington Procurement Technical Assistance Center (PTAC) helps businesses at no cost to find, bid, win, and perform on federal, state, and local government contracts. For more information, visit washingtonptac.org.
The Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce is the catalyst, convener, and champion for community and business prosperity. For further details about the Regional Chamber, visit www.tricityregionalchamber.com or call 509-736-0510.