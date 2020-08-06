Small businesses in Pasco start receiving grant money

PASCO, WA - Small business owners in Pasco are reaping the benefits after receiving grant money they applied for back in July.
In efforts to help small businesses, the Downtown Pasco Development Authority is working with the City of Pasco to give out COVID-19 Relief Grants that business owners applied for back in July.
So far, three business have already gotten their grants. Staff at DPDA are currently looking through submitted applications and plan to give out even more funds soon.
Businesses were able to apply for a grant for up to $30,000 and were only available to businesses within the city. Nearly $350,000 in grants to businesses with 5 or fewer employees, including the owner, are available for distribution. These grants are funded by the CARES Act.
The Portal to apply closed in July. However, if you were able to apply for the grant, Gustavo Gomez with DPDA said to have patience.
"So basically, the only thing I can ask from the business in Pasco is just to be patient with us, because it is going to take a little bit of time for us to go through all the applications," Gomez said.
The majority of the money comes from the City of Pasco. DPDA is just helping distribute the funds.
If you have any questions, you can welcome to call DPDA at (509) 546-1304.