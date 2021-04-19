Small COVID-19 Vaccination clinic in Walla Walla starts Wednesday

WALLA WALLA, WA – Walla Walla County Department of Community Health (DCH) and health care partners are starting a small vaccination clinic in Walla Walla.
The clinic will be Wednesday, April 21, from 3 to 5 PM at the Providence Southgate Medical Park main building, located at 1025 South Second Avenue in Walla Walla. Formerly known as Walla Walla General Hospital, Providence Southgate will potentially serve as the primary vaccination clinic in the county after the mass vaccination clinic at the County Fairgrounds is retired.
There will be approximately 100 vaccine appointments available to all residents ages 16-years old and over at Wednesday’s clinic. Walk-in appointments are welcome. Those arriving at the clinic for a vaccine should use the main entrance of the building and are asked to not use the urgent care entrance of the facility. Eligible county residents can begin scheduling appointments now.
Individuals interested in receiving a vaccine must be at least 16-years old. Those who are younger than 16 are not eligible to receive the vaccine. People younger than 18-years old must have written parental consent or bring a parent or guardian with them to their vaccine appointment.
Everyone interested in scheduling an appointment should complete the following steps:
- Step 1: Go to https://www.covidwwc.com and click the “Upcoming Vaccine Clinics,” button.
- Step 2: Scroll to the “Schedule an Appointment,” section and click “Schedule an Appointment,” after confirming eligibility.
- Step 3: Select an appointment time and complete the registration process.
Residents without Internet or computer access can call the DCH helpline (509) 524-2647 and leave their name, date of birth, phone number, and a message stating that they do not have access to the internet or a computer. We encourage all residents to visit County COVID website or text COVIDWW to 888777 for information on upcoming vaccination clinics.