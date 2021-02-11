South Central Region not moving to Phase 2 of Inslee's Roadmap to Recovery plan

OLYMPIA, WA - Washington Governor, Jay Inslee, announced Thursday that 7 out of 8 of the State's regions will be moving to Phase 2 of Washington State's Road to Reopening plan, the South Central Region did not make the list.
The South Central Region includes Benton, Franklin, Yakima, Kittitas, Walla Walla and Columbia counties.
To join the other Regions in Phase 2, which allows for open in-door dining, movie theaters, gyms, and sport competitions, the South Central Region must meet at least 3 out of the 4 COVID-19 metrics required by the state.
Those Metrics Include:
- Trends on new COVID-19 cases
- New hospitalizations due to COVID-19
- The number of occupied ICU beds
- And tracking the number of positive COVID tests
According to the Washington State Department of Health the South Central Region is currently only meeting two of these metrics.
The data shows the number of positive COVID-19 tests remain high and the region is also seeing an increase in the number of hospitalizations due to the coronavirus.
The governor also announced more relief and aid for renters and business owners.