PASCO, Wash. — The Washington state Department of Health Care-a-van will host community vaccination clinics at the Supermex El Pueblo Market during weekends in September. Anyone getting their first or second dose can receive a $50 gift card.
The clinics will be from 2-6 p.m. on Saturdays and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays. Pfizer and Moderna shots will be available for anyone age six months and older.
Walk-ins are welcome and no insurance is necessary. Bring your vaccine card if you can.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.