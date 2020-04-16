State grants a 90-day extension on driver's license: What you need to know

PASCO, WA - Offices with the Washington State Department of Licensing are temporarily closed during COVID-19. The department offers alternative ways Washington residents can renew their driver's license.
If you are driving around with an expired driver's license that was set to expire between March 1 through June 30, Gov. Jay Inslee has extended your expiration for ninety days.
Pasco Police Department's Sgt. Rigo Pruneda said when a law enforcement pulls up your record, they will be able to see the new expiration date. Pruneda said the Washington State Department of Licensing (DOL) also has ways to renew your drivers licenses online.
"DOL is suspending the requirement to visit a licensing office every other renewal. Additionally, persons under age 24 and over 70 may renew online during this expanded period," DOL's communication and outreach manager, Sandra Najera said.
Pruneda said do not worry. Police won't ticket you, but make sure to get it renewed as soon as possible.
"We highly recommend to do this online and they can get it mailed to you. You do not have to walk into an office to get your registration and your tabs renewed," Pruneda said.
Pruneda said the DOL also has a mail-in option.
The DOL is also extending vehicle registration tab renewals for 90-days, but most people should be able to get them taken care of online. For more information on Gov. Inslee's 90-day extension, you can visit their website at licensingexpress.wordpress.com.