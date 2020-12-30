TRI-CITIES, WA - According to a representative from the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board Koko's Bartini in Kennewick and Kimo's Sportsbar & Brew Pub in Richland, combined have had 200 complaints filed against them for defying state orders during this pandemic.
On Wednesday the board told NBC Right Now both restaurants have 24 hours to comply or they will face a liquor license suspension.
The rep says state enforcement officers have visited Koko’s Bartini and Kimos Sportsbar & Brew pub in Richland multiple times for violations.
“They have received several verbal and official written warnings, an administrative violation and now they have been issued a 180 day suspension if they do not comply with state law in 24 hours of receiving the notice,” said the representative.
This comes after the board received 143 complaints filed against Koko’s Bartini and another 57 complaints against Kimos Sportsbar & Brew pub. According to the filings against the two businesses their actions present a threat to public safety and are in direct violation of the governor's Covid-19 proclamation. Since the notice Kimo's Sportsbar& Brew Pub announced on Facebook they would be closing "until further notice."
Meanwhile a post on Koko’s Bartini’s social media page shows the court order and says the board is "harassing Koko’s". As of Wednesday they remained open for indoor dining.
The state Liquor and Cannabis Board also tells us they have provided a number of verbal and written warnings to businesses in violation across the Tri-Cities, but as of now all of the others have chosen to comply and follow the law after receiving those warnings.
We reached to both businesses, seeking comment, Koko's reply with "Follow us on Facebook," and we have not heard back from Kimo's.