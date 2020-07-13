Studio One Salon relocates during COVID-19

KENNEWICK, WA - The pandemic has not made it any easier for any business to move during quarantine, but a local hair and beauty salon was able to make it happen.
Studio One Salon wants to bring their clients in, while keeping the coronavirus out.
"This was a huge leap of faith for us to move to a new building during all of this and I have to say the community was amazing in helping us," the owner, Kathy Nunez said.
Studio One Salon is primarily a hair salon, but they do lash extensions as well. Kathy said they decided to move locations because they were ready for a change.
"I think it is going to be the same brand, the same product," Kathy said. "We are just happy to start fresh. And of course, it is super sanitary and clean."
The only thing that's different is the new safety guidelines.
"But we are just the same Studio One, just bringing a new level of evolution," Kathy said.
She said stylists and clients must wash their hands as soon as they come in. She said face coverings are also required. "We are working at least every other station to keep at six-feet distance."
Studio One has been in business for fourteen years. The salon had to shut down due to COVID-19, but has been back open since Phase 1.5.
"Honestly, I think everyone is just super excited to be here. We will do whatever we have to do to follow whatever rules we have to follow, just to be working," Kathy said.
Kathy said the customers feel the same way. She said people are excited to be back and feel somewhat normal.
"We pride ourselves in offering the best of the best, top-notch services," Kathy said. "We are all highly trained. We just want to bring you guys the very best and also be known as a super friendly salon."
If you would like to check out the new location for Studio One Salon, they are located on 4504 W 26th Ave. Unit 140 in Kennewick. They are also on Instagram @studioonesalon. Their number is (509) 735-3354.