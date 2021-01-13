Sunnyside Community Center Testing Site closed Wednesday due to wind

YAKIMA, WA - To protect the health and safety of staff and visitors, the Yakima Health District is closing the Sunnyside Community Center testing site due to hazardous wind conditions.
The site is expected to reopen tomorrow, January 14 at 9:00 am. Individuals can reschedule an appointment at: https://www.wacovid19.org/sunnysidetesting/
The Yakima State Fair Park will continue to offer free COVID-19 testing today from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm.
The site is open to any Yakima County resident who has COVID-19 symptoms or has been in close contact with someone with COVID-19. Preregistration is also available at: https://www.wacovid19.org/yakimatesting/.