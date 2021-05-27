Sunnyside COVID-19 Testing Site closes early due to strong winds, Will be open Memorial Day

SUNNYSIDE, WA - Due to strong winds, the Sunnyside community-based testing site will close early today, May 27th at 1:00pm.
The Yakima State Fair Park testing site will continue to remain open until 3:00pm today.
Sunnyside community-based testing site is expected to resume normal hours on Sunday, May 30th. Additionally, the Sunnyside community-based testing site will be open Memorial Day, May 31st .
Sunnyside Community Center COVID-19 Testing Site is located at 1521 S 1st St in Sunnyside WA, 98944.