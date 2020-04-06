SUNNYSIDE,WA- All Washington State schools are closed through the rest of the school year. The Sunnyside School District is rolling out a new distance learning curriculum April 15th for families.
The School District Board said the new curriculum provides new technologies and devices for families and a way families can stay connected with teachers.
The classes will begin like a regular school day, but from your home. The first week is a review of lessons taught.
Then, on April 27th teachers will identify core concepts for parents and students for the end of the year.
More information will be provided as the week continues. For updates go to https://www.sunnysideschools.org/.