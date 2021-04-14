Sunnyside School District voted to increase in-person learning to five days a week

SUNNYSIDE, WA - The Sunnyside School District Board of Directors voted to increase in-person learning to five days a week starting on April 19 for Sunnyside High School, and April 26 for our elementary and middle schools.
This change is possible because of new social distancing guidance from the CDC and the Washington State Department of Health.
"We are very excited for this next step that brings us closer to returning all students to in-person learning," the School District posted on Facebook. "Please know there will be some shifting of staff and resources to accommodate the increase in days students will be attending school, so be watching for additional information in the coming days."
Elementary Grades K-5
Starting April 26, in-person students will attend school five (5) days a week. They will still be required to wear masks, maintain social distancing of 3 feet, and provide their attestation forms. Start and end times for the school day remain the same, and bus routes and times will remain the same. For elementary online-only students, the school day will look similar to their current day.
Middle School Grades 6-8
Starting April 26, in-person middle school students will attend school five days a week. They will continue to move between classes as they are doing now. They will still be required to wear masks, maintain social distancing of 3 feet and provide their attestation forms. Start and end times for the school day remain the same, and bus routes and times will remain the same. Middle school online-only students will be contacted by their schools regarding their schedules.
High School Grades 9-12
Starting Monday, April 19, Sunnyside High School will bring students for in-person learning five days a week and will continue in their current model. At this time, students must continue to be spaced 6 feet apart until given approval by the health organizations to move to 3 feet. They must continue to wear masks, social distance, and provide their attestation form. Start and end times remain the same, and bus routes and times remain the same. For high school online-only, schedules will remain the same.