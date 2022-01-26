Superintendent Reykdal modifies COVID response for high-contact K-12 sports

WASHINGTON – Chris Reykdal, Washington Public Instruction Superintendent, released modified COVID-19 responses for high-contact sports like basketball, wrestling and cheer in K-12 schools. Three key changes are being implemented into the requirements, which have changed several times in response to new COVID-19 information.
“Effective immediately, in support of our goal to support in-person learning and in order to maximize constrained COVID testing supplied for symptomatic students and staff as well as close contacts participating in Test-to-Stay or returning from quarantine, DOH is changing the testing frequency for high-contact sports,” said Reykdal.
High-contact sport athletes are still required to be tested on competition day. Asymptomatic athletes will not be required to test three times a week anymore.
Student athletes that have tested positive and recovered from COVID-19 within 90 days prior will not be required to test.
Masks must be worn by everyone during practices or training for high-contact sports. Competitions will not require athletes to wear masks. Staff and coaches do not have to be tested but will be required to wear masks during any event, including practice.
“This is a welcomed shift in guidance for many, but it is imperative that schools stay focused on continuing mask wearing, distancing where possible, and support vaccinations and getting boosted during this time of extremely high community transmission,” said Reykdal.
Reykdal also cited the high rate of Washington hospitals near capacity, explaining that preventing mild illnesses in student athletes will in turn prevent more serious cases from being transmitted to younger or older people.