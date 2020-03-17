KITTITAS COUNTY, WA - Due to public health concerns the Kittitas County Superior Court is temporarily closed to the general public. Although the general public is discouraged from visiting the Court, the Court does remain open to deal with issues involving domestic violence, threats to physical security, threats to loss of housing, or other emergencies. Attorneys or individuals with pending cases should review the attached appendix for further detail.
As the situation changes, the Court remains open to modifications to comply with this rapidly changing environment. Please review the Superior Court website for the most recent information.