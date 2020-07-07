Tax Day is coming up: July 15th

RICHLAND, WA - It's time to file your taxes if you have not already.
As the coronavirus pandemic took hold this spring, the Federal government postponed the traditional April 15th filing deadline until July 15th.
If you are running out of time, certified public accountant, Chris Porter said you should not be scared to file an extension. He said there is a misconception that filing an extension raises a red flag and increase your chances to be audited.
"If anything the opposite is true because when people are trying to file a very quick return before the deadline, like on the deadline or the day before the deadline," Porter said. "Frequently, they will make a lot of errors. It will be a rush job. If they are trying to use a CPA, the CPA might rush it off and get it filed very quickly."
Porter said the better alternative is to file for an extension by the July 15th deadline. That will give you until October 15th to make sure you can get everything done right.
Porter said if anything, research shows your audit risk will go down by filing an extension, not up.