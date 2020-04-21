Teachers adapt to serving students with disabilities in midst of COVID-19 pandemic

TRI-CITIES, WA - As schools and learning moves online, one of the biggest challenges is special education. A Washington state agency provides guidelines to commentate those students' need.
To slow the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Inslee announced on April 6th that all schools will be closed through the remainder of the school year. A few days later, on April 8th, the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction sent out an official guidance to school districts addressing the governor's comments.
The director of communications, Katy Payne, said the use of school buildings is only for the situation where a service cannot be provided in any other way.
Their guidance states, "This does not mean school districts are not permitted to provide some in-person services to students with disabilities in a school facility as a last resort."
Districts must also follow certain guidelines. First, facilities should only be used to provide direct services to individual students. Second, it must be essential. Third, the school facilitates are not to be used to provide direct services to groups of students and must comply to the district's social distancing and health guidelines.
For more information regarding the provision of services to students with disabilities during school facility closures due to COVID-1, you can go to their website at k12.wa.us.