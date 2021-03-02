OLYMPIA, WA - K-12 teachers and childcare workers in Washington are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
Governor Jay Inslee making the announcement on Tuesday after President Joe Biden directed all states to prioritize K-12 teachers and childcare workers.
The move places these groups in 1B Tier 1 which is the group Washington is working to currently vaccinate.
"This directive will be carried out through existing providers and the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, which operates through national pharmacies and independent pharmacy chains," Gov. Inslee wrote in a statement. "Phase Finder may take time to reflect these changes, but educators and licensed childcare workers can schedule with providers right away."
Washington State Superintendent of Public Instruction shares their plan to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine to Washington State Teachers
"We continue to work with Kaiser Permanente and we are pleased our ‘Get Ready’ plan will be ready to move forward. Local partnerships in other areas of the state have already been established," said Superintendent Reykdal. "Between Kaiser Permanente, local partnerships, and the Biden Administration’s push for vaccines through the Federal Pharmacy Program, school employees in every region of the state will have access to at least one dose of the vaccine this month."
Currently, about 36% of Washington students are receiving some or all of their learning in-person. Washington State OSPI expects the priority on vaccinations for school employees will speed up the timeline for many districts who are working to begin or expand in-person learning.