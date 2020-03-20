KENNEWICK, WA - As part of Kadlec's infection prevention protocols and ongoing efforts to care for patients, Kadlec has temporarily installed a tent outside of Kadlec's Urgent Care clinic at 4804 West Clearwater in Kennewick. This tent will be used as a central screening site only for patients referred by Kadlec providers for flu and potentially COVID-19 testing.

IT WILL NOT BE A DRIVE-UP TESTING LOCATION.

An example of what will happen:

· A Kadlec patient is evaluated by their Kadlec provider.

· Based on symptoms, the provider may determine flu and/or COVID-19 testing should be done.

· The patient will be given a referral with instructions to report to the Urgent Care tent to be evaluated.

· Depending on the test taken, patients will have 2 swabs taken. One will be used for a rapid-flu test. They would then wait in their car for a result. If it’s negative, the second sample would be submitted for COVID-19 testing.

· The provider or clinical staff would then follow up by contacting the patient with results and follow-up instructions.

We would like to reiterate this is NOT a drive-up testing location. It’s a central Kadlec site to help mitigate the impact on emergency departments and clinics, and reduce exposure to patients and caregivers.

Additionally, a tent has been erected outside the hospital emergency department (E.D.) in Richland. The purpose of this tent is a temporary extension of the E.D. to allow staff to limit potential exposure and help in Kadlec's efforts to contain the spread of infectious disease. The tent is currently not operational. We’ll keep you posted once the need arises to put the tent into service.

To access an online screening tool for COVID-19, please click here. Corona virus assessment tool

If you need to see a medical provider, you can schedule a virtual visit at https://virtual.providence.org/