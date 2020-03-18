Benton Franklin Health District prepares for potential Coronavirus threat
 

KITTITAS, WA - The Kittitas County Public Health Department (KCPHD) is fielding many questions about whether someone should quarantine right now. Our overall answer to the community would be that if you are able to self-quarantine today – to do so. KCPHD understands that staying home from work is not a possibility for everyone, and KCPHD staff is taking all necessary precautions while they remain at work.

The questions regarding whether to quarantine or not are in response to the exposure that occurred at Lincoln Elementary School in Ellensburg on March 11, 2020.  The exposure has resulted in students and staff being asked to stay in quarantine until March 25, 2020.  “We are not requiring parents or other family members self-quarantine, but we are asking people to do what is right for them and their family,” states Kittitas County Health Officer Dr. Mark Larson.  “We are committed to answering as many concerns as we can, and we also want to empower residents to make the best choices for themselves and their loved ones.” 

Kittitas County is experiencing community spread.  Community spread means people have been infected with the virus that causes COVID-19, including some who are not sure how or where they became infected.   Everyone in Kittitas County should proceed as though everyone has COVID-19. 

If you have questions related to your health, please contact your local healthcare provider or Kittitas Valley Healthcare’s Clinic at 509-933-8850.

If you have other questions about COVID-19, please contact the EOC at 509-933-8315.
 
 
 
 
 

