KITTITAS, WA - The Kittitas County Public Health Department (KCPHD) is fielding many questions about whether someone should quarantine right now. Our overall answer to the community would be that if you are able to self-quarantine today – to do so. KCPHD understands that staying home from work is not a possibility for everyone, and KCPHD staff is taking all necessary precautions while they remain at work.
Kittitas County is experiencing community spread. Community spread means people have been infected with the virus that causes COVID-19, including some who are not sure how or where they became infected. Everyone in Kittitas County should proceed as though everyone has COVID-19.
If you have questions related to your health, please contact your local healthcare provider or Kittitas Valley Healthcare’s Clinic at 509-933-8850.
If you have other questions about COVID-19, please contact the EOC at 509-933-8315.