The City of Pasco, Tri-Cities Latino media members, & BFHD talk about the COVID-19 vaccine

PASCO, WA - The City of Pasco will host a press conference in partnership with Tri-Cities Latino media members and the Benton Franklin Health District Friday at 10 AM, encouraging citizens to get their COVID-19 vaccine.
Pasco Mayor Saul Martinez will be joined by KNDU Journalist Alexandra Rios, Telemundo Anchor Estreyita Rosales, La Voz Publisher & Editor David Cortinas, Eagle Media President Martin Villanueva, Radio La Ley Gaudencio Felipe, La Super Radio, Univision, Tu Decides, and BFHD.
You can watch outside the west (front) side of Pasco City Hall, 525 N. 3rd Avenue.
“Several Latino media members reached out to the City and asked if we would support their efforts in trying to reach the Hispanic community to encourage members to get their vaccine. Without hesitation we said yes. We’re grateful that the Latino media is working hard on this endeavor and we’re happy that the Benton Franklin Health District is part of this messaging outreach also,” said Mike Gonzalez, Economic Development Manager with the City of Pasco.