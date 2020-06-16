The Downtown Kennewick Farmers Market now accepts SNAP benefits

KENNEWICK, WA - The Downtown Kennewick Farmers Market has a new program in place to help shoppers who rely on food stamps.
Shoppers accessing the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, can now receive food at the Downtown Kennewick Farmers Market.
The "Snap Market Match" program was launched by the Washington State Department of Health at the beginning of April. The program includes more than a hundred of the state's farmers markets.
The marketing coordinator, Amber Maiden said the program works dollar for dollar.
"So you can use forty dollars of your EBT and come our spending eighty dollars at our market, which is an awesome, awesome feature," Maiden said.
Since most of the demographic in downtown Kennewick are lower income based, Maiden said having SNAP really helps out the community.
The market also accepts EBT and WIC. She said having programs like these helps their demographics purchase more of the fresh fruit and produce that they would otherwise not be able to afford on their own.
The Downtown Kennewick Farmers Market is open from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. every Thursday. They are located at the intersection of Benton St. and Kennewick Ave.