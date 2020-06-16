The Downtown Kennewick Farmers Market reopens with social distancing rules

KENNEWICK, WA - The Downtown Kennewick Farmers Market is now in week three. Everything from fresh produce, organic honey and even face coverings are things you will find every Thursday.
Similar to other places in our communities, face coverings are required in order to shop at the market. The marketing coordinator, Amber Maiden said it is required by the Benton-Franklin Health Department.
"It's not so much the market that we are asking you too, it's the Benton-Franklin Department ask us to do that, in order for us to be open," Maiden said.
If you do not have a face mask, the Kennewick Farmers Market has multiple vendors who sell them.
"And they are reuseable, which is great," Maiden said. "We have a lot of safety programs in place to make sure our market is safe, because that is our number one priority here."
The top concern is safety for customers, vendors, volunteers and staff. To practice social distancing, Maiden said the market has one entrance and one exit.
"A lot of our vendors are spaced every other spot so there is additional spacing," Maiden said.
All the vendors are aware of the new procedures, Maiden said they are responding well.
"They've been absolutely amazing and fantastic and helping us follow with it and keeping everyone safe at the market," Maiden said.
If you have a health issue that prevents you from wearing a mask, Maiden said the market can accommodate you.
"Whether that's having a volunteer come out and get your produce for you or bringing the vendors out to you to help you go over what they offer," Maiden said.
Maiden said they ask the public to come with only one or two people per household.
"But other than that, we just ask that you come and get prepared, kind of get in and get out," Maiden said. "Most of the time, for farmers markets, we love you to linger, but basically until we are in stage four, it's going to be a come in and get your stuff and be about your day."
Maiden said wearing face coverings helps make sure that the vendors remain safe so that they can come back again the next week.
Organizers said people should expect almost double the number of vendors in July.
If you have free time and would like to volunteer, the Downtown Kennewick Farmers Market is still looking for extra hands. For more information about volunteering or the new guidelines, you can visit their Facebook page at facebook.com/kennewickfarmersmarket/.