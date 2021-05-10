KENNEWICK, WA-
Vaccines give the community a chance to get out in front of the virus and get closer to normal. Ben Shearer is the PIO for the Kennewick Mass Vaccination Site.
"This is our chance to fight this virus on the offensive and it's our chance to open up Tri-Cities," said Shearer.
The state created these sites to get as many shots into arms as possible, as quickly as possible.
"They knew vaccine rollout was going to be kind of slow--and trying to get it to be available to every doctor's office and pharmacy. So the easiest way to do that was through these mass vaccination sites," said Shearer.
The site at Benton County Fairgrounds has vaccinated several thousand people. According to BFHD, In Benton county, 34 percent of people have started the vaccination process and 27 percent are fully vaccinated. In Franklin County, 26 percent have started the process and 20 percent are fully vaccinated.
Dr. Amy Person, Health Officer at Benton-Franklin Health District, says even before the virus, access to healthcare was an issue for some people. Making vaccines accessible to people by way of Mass Vaccination sites, for example, is a crucial part of eliminating those barriers to the vaccine.
"That means making the choice for vaccinations easy. Having lots of places where you can get it, having it available during different times of the day, having places you can get vaccinated that are near where you live or work," said Dr. Person.
As the vaccine effort continues, fewer people are showing up at the mass vaccination site. Shearer says during their peak season in mid-April, the site vaccinated 2,000 people in just one day--and this past Saturday--around 600.
"The majority of the population that wanted it right off the bat has all been handled. And of course, we also have the issue that vaccines are available everywhere now. Almost every pharmacy and every doctor's office has access to the vaccine now," said Shearer.
According to the Washington Department of Health, for now, the mass vaccination site isn't going anywhere.
"Our state-led mass vaccination sites have done incredible work administering more than 275,000 doses of vaccine since opening in January. Our Kennewick site alone has administered nearly 75,000 doses and counting. It’s important the COVID-19 vaccine is conveniently available to people in a variety of locations, including pharmacies, doctor's offices, community popup clinics, mass vaccination sites, and more. Discussions are always ongoing to determine what the best strategy is to get vaccine to people quickly and equitably, and right now there are no plans in place to close our state-led mass vaccination sites. If anything changes down the road, we will make sure to share that."