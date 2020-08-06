PROSSER, WA - The Great Prosser Balloon Rally Committee has made the decision to cancel the event for 2020.
Statement from The Great Prosser Balloon Rally Committee:
In the current unsure and ever changing environment, we felt it was prudent and the safest choice to cancel the event at this time.
We are extremely disappointed for this year, but remain optimistic for 2021. This year has been challenging for ballooning events all over, with many being cancelled. We hope that all of our amazing supporters will stay with us as we look forward to making next years event a great experience!
We are hoping to host some virtual events during the September 25th weekend, that will highlight ballooning, our pilots and sponsors. So keep on the lookout for more information about any virtual rally opportunities.
We send our best wishes that everyone stays safe and healthy, and look forward to seeing all of you in 2021!