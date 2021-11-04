BENTON & FRANKLIN COUNTIES, WA-
The Benton-Franklin Health District says case rates have dropped in both counties over the last two weeks. They're down to 308 cases per 100,000 in Benton County over a 14-day period and 317 in Franklin County.
In Benton and Franklin counties, from October 10th through the 24th, children and youth represented 28% of total COVID-19 cases. BFHD Health Officer Dr. Amy Person says the vaccine can help.
"It is important to get them protected through vaccination to decrease their risk of developing COVID-19 and to decrease their risk of transmission to other household members or people they may be around," said Dr. Person.
Dr. Person says pediatric vaccines are present in Benton and Franklin counties at clinics and pharmacies right now.
"People should expect that it may time some time over the next few days for everyone to be ready but rest assured, vaccines should be available in our area for children ages 5-11 in this next week," said Dr. Person.
Dr. Person says she recommends getting kids vaccinated in places they are used to, like their primary care providers for example. While you're there, if your child needs a flu shot, Dr. Person says you can get your child their other vaccinations at the same time as the COVID-19 vaccine.
They anticipate that mobile and pop-up clinics will start to include pediatric vaccines as well. Make sure to take steps to check availability if you are interested in getting the vaccine for your child.
"I encourage everyone to use all of those resources including calling their providers checking their pharmacy websites as well as checking vaccine locator," said Dr. Person