RICHLAND, WA – Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) announces the Demystifying COVID Special Edition Series as part of its Community Science and Technology Seminar Series.
The Pacific Northwest National Laboratory’s Community Science and Technology Seminar Series was launched to help the general public better understand and explore how science transforms our world.
The first seminar of the series, “Hindsight is 2020: The Science Behind COVID-19,” presented by Steve Wiley, a Lab Fellow and Biologist at PNNL, will take place on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 5:00pm via Zoom.
"In our first special edition seminar series we will tell the story of the science behind COVID-19, including the difference in symptoms between a cold, flu, and COVID-19; how COVID-19 made the initial jump from animal to human populations; how we can stop it in its tracks; what to expect next, and more," wrote PNNL in a statement.
The next seminar of the special edition series, “What Do Bats Have to Do with It?”, presented by Amy Sims, Biomedical Scientist at PNNL, will take place on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 5pm via Zoom. Bats, pangolins, and humans—oh my! This talk will explore the role wild animals play in the emergence of new diseases.
The third presentation of the series, “Behind the Mask: The Science on Stopping the Spread,” presented by Katrina Waters, Lab Fellow and Biomedical Scientist at PNNL, will take place on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 5pm via Zoom. What measures keep our communities safe? And why do some strange, sometimes serious health effects linger even after COVID-19 has gone, including a loss of taste and smell or COVID toe?
The next seminar of the series, “Testing, Testing, 1, 2, 3 (And What’s Up With The New Vaccine, Anyways?),” presented by Kristin Omberg, Manager of the Signature Science & Technology Division at PNNL, will take place on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at 5pm via Zoom. If you’re confused about COVID-19 testing and vaccines, you’re not alone. This talk will explore the science behind the 400+ diagnostic tests 200+ vaccine candidates produced over the last year.
The final seminar of the Special Edition Seminar Series, “Model Me This: COVID-19 Scientific Predictions and Where We Go from Here,” presented by Tim Scheibe, Lab Fellow and Earth Scientist at PNNL, will take place on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 5pm via Zoom. Using mathematical models, scientists across the globe are beginning to arrive at a more complete picture of how and why COVID-19 spread across geographical locations and human populations.