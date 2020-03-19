SEATTLE, WA (AP) - Health officials across Washington state are scrambling to secure hospital beds, staff and critical supplies as the number of people sickened by the new coronavirus continues to grow. Washington has about 13,000 hospital beds. Officials say that won't be enough to support the expected surge in COVID-19 cases.
In response, officials are implementing a list of measures to expand capacity. More than 1,100 people have tested positive and 67 have died. Health officials have also sought supplies for workers - masks, gowns, gloves - from the federal government. As of Wednesday, the government has only sent about 25% of the gear they ordered
The supplies are going to top-priority sites, which include long-term care facilities with COVID-19 cases, hospitals serving multiple COVID-19 patients, EMS transporting coronavirus cases, and public health professionals providing care to COVID-19 patients, Baggett said.
“We recognize that many communities are currently responding to an unprecedented global public health emergency that has overwhelmed their ability to respond,” she said. “To support this response across the state, we will distribute 20 percent of our PPE equally among all counties with active cases.”
The virus has been confirmed in 20 Washington counties, with the most in King, Snohomish and Pierce counties.