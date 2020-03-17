KENNEWICK, WA - The Chamber is sensitive to how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting both Tri-Cities businesses as well as the Tri-Cities community at large. In response, the Chamber has launched the Tri-Cities: Open for Business initiative to help member businesses communicate with the public during this time of crisis.
Regional Chamber members are asked to send their social media posts, menus, etc. that have to do with the following:
- Offers for special services
- Updates of business hours
- Information about special precautions/closures
- Offers for takeout or delivery services
- Offers for online services or classes
You can visit their website to see special service offers that are being offered.