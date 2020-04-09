"There is no reason for pet owners to panic," local veterinarian says your animals are not likely to spread the Coronavirus

Horse Heaven Hills Urgent Pet Care is one of many animal clinics in our area that are now accepting essential visits only.
The clinic's owner, Dr. Sheila Erickson, says there is no reason for pet owners to panic.
The CDC reports coronaviruses are a large family of viruses and the ones that infect animals can sometimes be spread to people, but this is rare. It also says there are a very small number of pets reported outside the United States that have been infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 after close contact with people who have the illness.
However, the CDC says more studies are needed to determine the full extent of the relationship between animals and COVID-19.
"Just because you have the virus, doesn't mean your pet is going to have the virus-- nor die from the virus. If people have questions, veterinarians are a great resource," Dr. Erickson said.
There is no reason to do anything differently with your pets unless someone in the house has tested positive for the virus, she said. If that is the case, you should treat that pet the same way you would treat anyone else you are in close contact with.
Horse Heaven Hills Urgent Pet Care is happy to answer any other questions you may have. You can follow their Facebook page here for helpful resources, as well as the CDC and American Veterinary Medical Association websites.