Things to do this summer with your kids

RICHLAND, WA - Summer usually means summer camps, city pools and gatherings in large groups. Even though some places have closed their doors for good, others still hope to reopen. A local business, who is open, wants to help make your summer a memorable one.
"So we are really excited that summer is here. We offer bikes, kayaks and rentals," the owner of Greenie's, Darin Warnick said.
Warnick said the Columbia Park is the most popular place people use his rentals. Warnick said the equipment his stores carries is beginner friendly, which includes both the kayaks and the paddle boards. He said his store offers two types of kayaks, the sit inside and sit on top.
"The sit inside ones, you generally want to have a lessen or a cas, because if you get stuck upside down, you have to be able to self-evaluate. You have to be able to get water out of the boat," Warnick said. "With the sit on top, like these ones, if water comes on top of the boat it just drains out."
Warnick said the kayaks are stable and easy to use.
"We have boats you can put three people in, if you have a small child," Warnick said. "So it is beginner friendly, the Columbia River is fairly calm. That's where most people go."
Warnick said their paddle boards are also beginner friendly.
"We have both inflatable and hard boards. Most people can get up, stand up and paddle," Warnick said. "When you come into the store we give instructions on how to use the boats, how to use the paddle boards. All that kind of stuff and how to use a lifejackets."
Greenie's has kayaks, paddle boards and bikes available for rent by the hour or day. They carry several brands including Trek, Norco, Masi, Electra and Terratrike. The business owner, Darin Warnick said they have all the parts and accessories to keep you pedaling.
"So whatever you want to do to get out there to enjoy the sun, we can help you out" Warnick said.
Full service bicycle repair shop with certified technicians are available daily. Greenie's also offers tunes, restorations and flat fixes.
If you are interested in making a reservation or look at the different equipment that Greenie's offers, you can go to their website at greenielife.com/.