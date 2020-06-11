Things to Do While in Quarantine

BENTON CITY, WA - Even though many of our local traditions are postponed or cancelled this summer because of COVID-19, there are still somethings to look forward too.
National Rosé Day is on June 13th. Red Mountain Trails and local wineries in Benton City decided to have some fun with the day and are offering different kits available for pickup.
At Red Mountain Trails, they are offering pre-assembled grill kits.
"So for us, you know we are a farm. So we are having fresh eggs that you can pre-order, some prepared dinner kits that you can grill," co-owner of the Red Mountain Trails, Teresa Owen said. "And they are really nice three, four course meals that you take home and prepare, you can pair them with our wine."
Red Mountain Trails is also offering horseback trail rides for families who want to get out of the house during the coronavirus pandemic with social distancing. The tours will be available all summer.
Teresa said a max of four people are allowed per tour. She said the tour is about an hour and cost $70 per adult and $50 for kids 16 and under.
"We are just kind of waiting for the green light and see what it looks like to start our wine tasting tours again were we go by horse to go wine tasting," Teresa said.
When the Red Mountain Trails starts their wine tasting tours again, Teresa said it will be different than what they used to do.
"It's a great way to see the vineyards and enjoy the peace and quiet out there and be able to go to local vineyards which there are so many of them on Red Mountain," co-owner, Jeff Owen said.
With the winery horseback tours, you will be able to go through the vineyards and still taste wine.
"And pop out at a tasting room, so it's a much different experience than if you were driving or anything," Teresa said.
For a horseback ride or a pre-assembled grill kit, you want to call or email Red Mountain Trails, because reservations and pre-ordering is required. Their number is (509) 948-0080 and their website to pre-order is redmountaintrails.orderport.net.