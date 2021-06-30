This weeks pop-up vaccine clinics in the Tri-Cities

TRI-CITIES, WA - Benton-Franklin Health District is offering multiple vaccine clinics in the Tri-Cities where residents who have barriers to access.
Vaccinations are open to all 12+ and all vaccine brands offered (Pfizer only for 12-15 year olds) with no proof of residency or immigration status is required. Spanish speaking staff and volunteers are available. Registration will be on site and no appointment is required
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 30
Columbia Center Mall, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick Indoors: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
THURSDAY, JULY 1
Ben Franklin Transit, 7109 W. Okanogan Pl., Kennewick Indoors: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Columbia Center Mall, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick Indoors: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
FRIDAY, JULY 2
Richland Farmers Market, The Parkway, Richland Outdoors: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
SATURDAY, JULY 3
Islamic Center, 2900 Bombing Range Rd., Richland Indoors: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
FRIDAY - SATURDAY, JULY 2 AND 3 (CLOSED JULY 4)
CBC-West Testing Site, 3110 W. Argent Rd., Pasco Drive-through: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (may close early due to heat)
More information about COVID-19 and vaccine in our communities is available on the BentonFranklin Health District website at https://covid19.bfhd.wa.gov