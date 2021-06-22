This weeks pop-up vaccine clinics in the Tri-Cities

TRI-CITIES, WA - The Benton-Franklin Health District shares this week’s pop-up vaccine clinics.
Vaccinations are open to all 12+ and all vaccine brands offered (Pfizer only for 12-15 year olds) with no proof of residency or immigration status is required. Spanish speaking staff and volunteers are available. Registration will be on site and no appointment is required
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 23
- Eastlake Tri-Cities Churches, 1300 Jadwin Ave., Richland 3 to 6 p.m.
THURSDAY, JUNE 24
- Columbia Basin College Campus, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
FRIDAY – SUNDAY, JUNE 25 - 27
- CBC-West Testing Site, 3110 W. Argent Rd., Pasco 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, JUNE 26
- Columbia Center Mall, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
SUNDAY, JUNE 27
- Tierra Vida, 3209 E. A St., Pasco 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.