Thousands of Oregon students to get Chromebooks for distance learning

HERMISTON, OR - Many schools districts are still looking for alternative ways for students to participate in distance learning. Hermiston School District is working on their third round of Chromebooks distributions for families with more than two children.
When that state decided to close schools for the rest of the year they gave out one chrome book for each family. The district has approximately 6,000 Chromebooks. So far, 2,300 have been distributed.
The district's technology manager, Jeff Kelso, says not everyone has a device at home that can support distance learning and the Chromebooks work well with the district's curriculum.
"I would just encourage you to come on down and pick one or more up. And start learning from home," Kelso said. "It's been a great experience from a lot of kids, we heard great, positive feedback from a lot of students and parents."
To make sure that all students are able to participate in distance learning, families without internet access have the option to pick-up printed packets from the school on a weekly basis.
For more information on what the Hermiston School District is going to help kids learn from home, you can go to their website at hermiston.k12.or.us.