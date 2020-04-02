TRI-CITIES,WA- The Three Rivers Community Foundation (3RCF) unveiled a new emergency fund Thursday to help support programs and services in Benton and Franklin Counties during the COVID-19 crisis.
The Board of Directors describe the fund as seeded with $50,000 from anonymous fund holders at 3RCF. This amount of money donated prompted praise from a board chair.
"I continue to be amazed and deeply moved by the level of generosity the Tri-Cities community is willing to be engaged in," said 3RCF Board Chair Susan Taylor. "We truly are all in this together."
The emergency fund's goal is to support the urgent and immediate needs of nonprofits who are providing critical services that are necessary in our community, both now and after the crisis has passed. Qualified 501c3 organizations who have experienced an increase in demand for their services or who are experiencing program delivery challenges due to the economic impacts of COVID-19 may apply.
Grants will be made based on the amount of money raised in the fund and will be available on a rolling basis so long as funds are available. The application process will be made available April 15th.
Contributions to the fund can be made through the Donate button at www.3rcf.org or by mail at Three Rivers Community Foundation, 1333 Columbia Park Trail Suite 310, Richland, WA 99352. Please make checks payable to 3RCF – Emergency Fund.