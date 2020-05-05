Three ways to celebrate Cinco de Mayo at home

PASCO, WA - Cinco de Mayo celebrations will look much different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Just because Pasco's Cinco de Mayo event is canceled this year, does not mean you cannot still have a similar experience. The Downtown Pasco Development Authority's Executive Director, Gustavo Gomez said you can learn to make your own Latin foods.
"So at home, simply things like tortillas and just cheese," Gomez said.
They will also post videos of performances that would have been at the Cinco de Mayo event throughout the upcoming weeks.
"But we just did one through Dina Los Rumberos, and it was 20 minutes and they sent it to us," Gomez said. "We are waiting for the HD video, but we did share that on Facebook through DPDA in celebration of Cinco de Mayo."
Instead of experimenting at home with new cuisines, you may want to try something different. Gomez said think about supporting locals.
"If you want to buy or shop anything, shop local," Gomez said. "Then help out your economy in the future when everything starts getting back together, then they will be there for you."
He said if you don't support local shops and restaurants now, they will disappear. For more information about how you can celebrate Cinco de Mayo at home, you can visit their website at downtownpasco.com.