To promote and engage reading, library invites children to summer reading program

RICHLAND, WA - School is out for summer, but the push to keep kids reading at grade level is still strong.
Instead of the traditional summer reading programs, the Richland Public Library has moved their entire summer reading program, "Imagine Your Story" to an online platform.
The program offers digital resources, online story time segments and grab-and-go activities. Kelly Reed with the library said their intention was to make the program easy.
"We tried to make it really simple this year, because we know that parents have been homeschooling and keeping track of so many thing," Reed said.
Reed said they have planned many activities that you can do at home, in your background or at the park. As soon as curbside pick-up is available, staff at the library will be giving away bags of crafts and activities for children.
"So when you come to pick up your holds, someone will ask you, you know, are you interested in a children's activity, how many kids do you have," Reed said.
Reed said they will also offer a "story walk." This activity will only be at the library.
"But what that means is that we will have pages of a book in the windows of the library, so you can walk around the library at the end of the children's department and read a story," Reed said.
Reed said there will be activities to go with the "story walk." They will also include suggestions on what you can do at home. Students who participate in the program have the chance to earn prizes.
"You know, because we don't know when we would be open," Reed said. "We put most of our other things in raffle prizes."
The Richland Public Library can't fully reopen until Phase 3. Reed said they are hopeful to start their curbside pick-up in Phase 2.
To enroll in the summer reading program at the Richland Public Library, you their website at richland.beanstack.org. You do not need a library card or be a Richland resident to enroll.