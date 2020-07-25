TRACE COVID-19 Conducts Door-to-Door Testing in Hermiston

HERMISTON, OR-
TRACE COVID-19 is traveling around Oregon. They are providing door-to-door testing services to communities in need while also learning valuable information about Coronavirus.
TRACE stands for Team-based Rapid Assessment of Community-level Coronavirus Epidemics, run by Oregon State University. It is a partnership between several colleges within OSU.
They started in Corvallis, then went to Bend, Newport, and now Hermiston.
This TRACE work in Hermiston is funded by the state. They do free testing, hand out information, and answer questions about Coronavirus.
Miguel Ascensio is a TRACE Community Health Worker and also works in a local Hospital in Hermiston. He is originally from Hermiston and he sees the value of this project locally.
"I know how important it is here for us to reach out to people instead of letting people come to us to find the health assistance that they need," said Ascensio.
He says that they truly want to help people understand the virus.
"I work with a lot of the low income, non English-speaking families here, and a lot of them are misinformed of what the Coronavirus is, so I'm glad I have the opportunity to go out to their house and at least explain [it] to them, offer them a free test, which most of people here in Hermiston do need, especially because there's a lot of undocumented here that don't have insurance," said Ascensio.
Ali Lape is a Doula, and couldn't do her job during the pandemic, so she became a community health worker for TRACE, meaning she works with people in the community directly.
"We became a family, and we became really invested in what we do, and instead of sitting at home we were able to go out in the community and check in with people," said Lape.
In order to do the actual tests, they go into communities with gloves and masks on, ask if people want to be tested, and deliver self-test bags. Inside the bags there's a swab, a vial, and a bag that you can put the completed test in. Then, they take the bag and put it in the van. Their results come by secure email.
This work hits home for Ali because some of her family members contracted Coronavirus. She says she likes being able to see the numbers and understand them.
"And so by knowing how many people in an area have it, how many people don't have symptoms--which is a really big key--you can actually know if you can open up or not. You have real numbers to work with. And so that feels really good, that feels like a really positive thing," said Lape.
To learn more, visit the TRACE website here: https://trace.oregonstate.edu/