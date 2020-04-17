Tri-Citian parent creates "Adopt a Senior" for seniors whose graduation got ruined due to COVID-19

PASCO, WA - The Class of 2020 across Washington state is missing out on a big milestone due to coronavirus.
With the intention of honoring those high school seniors, a local Facebook Page was created to support students who are missing out on their last year of school. This page is called "Adopt a Senior."
One of the thousands of families taking part in a new Facebook Page is the Garcia family. High school student, Brianna Gracia's mom, Patricia said her sister-in-law invited her to join the Facebook page, "Adopt a Senior." At first, Brianna was a little hesitant of being apart of the page.
"I was kind of scared at first. Well, I do not know if a lot of people know about this," Brianna said. "And I was like, if I don't get adopted delete the post."
Her mom says Brianna has been adopted numerous times.
"She's got lots and lots of love. There's quite a few people," Patricia said. "It's been about six or seven people who has adopted her already."
Brianna's parents said she will be the fourth in the family to gradate high school. Even though her parents are sad that they won't be able to see her walk across the stage to receive her diploma, just like many families across the country, they choose to look on the bright side.
"They work so hard to get to where they are graduating and to miss out on everything," Brianna's dad, Arthur said. "It is pretty hard. We might even throw her a prom, who knows."
Her parents encourage others to join the Facebook Page to show seniors love.
"This isn't the end of it," Arthur said. "It's the beginning of their future."
Arthur said Brianna is very vibrant, outgoing and determined.
"Very smart. Very outgoing," Arthur said. "She's involved in lots of sports. She wants to go away to college in Arizona, but she is not ready for that yet, so she is going to stay local at CBC."
Brianna plans to become a teacher when she grows up. If you are interested in adopting a senior, you can visit the Facebook page by searching "Adopt a Tri-Cities High School Senior" at www.facebook.com.