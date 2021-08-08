Tyson Crudup is the Head Brewer and Co-Owner at Sage Brewing Company.
"We've just been adapting as the CDC guidance changes. Were evaluating our risk. Its always about evaluating the risk level for our employees and customers here," said Crudup.
They made the decision to require masks when not at a table. If you want to sit at the bar, you must show proof of vaccination.
In Richland, at Dovetail Joint, they've closed the bar area, limited seating, and are requiring masks. Much like like Sage Brewing, they say they've been following health guidelines and made changes as cases increased in our area.
Maren McGowan is one of the Owners at Dovetail Joint.
"I just think its the right thing to do, its the responsible thing to do, and its the choice that were going to make," said McGowan.
Tyson's decision was also a result of him seeing how the healthcare system in our area is overwhelmed.
"A lot of our customer base works in the health care industry as well. So when we hear stuff like that. We wanna do what we can to help the community. And honestly that's the only reason why we're doing all this," said Crudup.
Maren says it'll take a minimum of a year for small businesses like hers to recover from the pandemic, and she doesn't see it being over soon.
"None of us have made it yet. You know? And now were heading south again so its really a tough pill to swallow," McGowan.
"Us in the bar and restaurant industry, service industry, we became high risk employees. So just remember that when you're talking to employees, people, and staff members everywhere in the community that they're in a high-risk job right now and they didn't ask to be put in that position," said Crudup.