Tri-Cities Cancer Center announces new program to support essential workers

KENNEWICK, WA - People in our community are already helping to support coronavirus relief efforts, offering donations or using their resources to make supplies like masks and hand sanitizer. Here's another way you can help support essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tri-Cities Cancer Center Foundation kicked off a new campaign called Cancer Crushing Health Care Heroes Fund.
The fund will help support employees in continuing to do their life-saving work during the COVID-19 pandemic. For $25, you can help support one of their Cancer Crushing health care professional.
"Cancer does not stop because of COVID-19," the foundation's executive director, Elizabeth McLaughlin said. "We are continuing to treat people, continuing to be an essential service."
McLaughlin said their staff are still at the front lines of fighting this battle in a different way through treating cancer. Some example of the fund include meal support, self-care packages for front line medical professionals, pick-me ups and tokens of appreciation and at-home support for quarantined.
For more information on how to donate to provide meals and support to health care professionals, you can visit their website at tccancer.org and click on the Cancer Crushing Healthcare Heroes Fund link at the bottom right of the homepage.