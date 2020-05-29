Tri-Cities Cancer Center Foundation holds virtual fundraising breakfast

KENNEWICK, WA - Fundraisers are becoming more creative during the coronavirus pandemic. Many of them going from in-person to online.
The annual fundraising breakfast at the Tri-Cities Cancer Center Foundation in Kennewick was canceled this year because of COVID-19, but now there will be a "watch party" from your home or office.
Due to COVID-19, the Tri-City Cancer Center Foundation is moving their 20th annual fundraising breakfast online. The event will be held on Tuesday, June 9th.
"So we are very excited about it and we are hoping the community will join in on our watch party online," Special Events Coordinator at the Tri-Cities Cancer Center, Lori Lott said.
The virtual breakfast will give the foundation an opportunity to share the progress of the cancer center. It will also raise funds in support of cancer patients and their families.
"We like to go over and share with the community some of the great things the cancer center and what our supporters and donors have done for us over the past year," Lott said.
Those interested are required to RSVP by Tuesday, June 2nd. Once they RSVP as either a table host or individual, the foundation will have five locations where people can pick up their breakfast.
"There is a time, a designated in the early in the morning for them to go pick up that meal, go back home, or to their work station, to their laptop, even on their phone," Lott said.
They will receive a link to click on to watch their virtual watch party on June 9th. The event starts at 8 a.m.
"And this is our way to give back and share some education about the great things we do for our patients and all our great donors that help us with either funding or making donations with masks or helping us with our screenings and getting our education and information to our community," Lott said.
To RSVP to the virtual 20th annual fundraising breakfast by the Tri-Cities Cancer Center Foundation, you can call their Foundation office at (509) 737-3373 or email Lori Lott at lori@tccancer.org.