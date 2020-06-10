TRI-CITIES, WA- The Tri-Cities Open and Safe Coalition is seeking donations of masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and personal protection equipment (PPE) to help support local small businesses as the region begins to reopen under the Safe Start Washington proclamation. Donations will be accepted June 15-16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Tri-Cities Visitor & Business Center at 7130 W. Grandridge Blvd. in Kennewick.
The Coalition recognizes that local small businesses have been greatly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. As our region prepares for the phased approach to reopening, the responsibility of providing PPE for employees falls on the business owner. In a time of uncertainty and financial hardship not all small businesses have the budget to provide the necessary equipment.
The catalyst to collect PPE donations for small businesses is a major donation of 10,000 face masks from UniFirst. UniFirst has been operating in the region for nearly 20 years; providing hygienically clean uniforms and quality business products to businesses.
The Tri-Cities Open and Safe Coalition will distribute the donated PPE to small businesses through a drive-thru-style pick-up June 22-23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Tri-Cities Visitor & Business Center at 7130 W. Grandridge Blvd. in Kennewick.
To be eligible, businesses must bring a business card and sign the Tri-Cities Open and Safe Pledge. The Tri-Cities Open and Safe Pledge indicates their commitment to following public health district guidelines, enhanced employee safety protocols, frequent cleaning, using face coverings, complying with social distancing guidelines, and encouraging customer hygiene. Business can find and sign the pledge at tcopenandsafe.com. Supplies are limited and will be distributed on a first-come first-serve basis.
PPE Donation Collection for Local Small Business
DATES: Monday and Tuesday, June 15-16
TIME: Curbside drop-off from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
PLACE: Tri-Cities Business & Visitor Center – 7130 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick
PPE Distribution for Small Businesses
DATES: Monday and Tuesday, June 22 and June 23
TIME: Curbside pick-up from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
PLACE: Tri-Cities Business & Visitor Center – 7130 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick
For more information, contact lori.mattson@tricityregionalchamber.com