Tri-Cities Court Club re-opens as a wellness center

KENNEWICK, WA- Metal hitting metal, a sound many gym rats are itching to hear.
And now an open sign on the front door of what used to be the Tri-Cities Court Club is finally giving them the okay to get back in the swing of things, but with some key changes.
"We can operate a clinic in this environment why don't we have the clinics operate the Court Club so we changed the name it is now Pacific Clinic," explained Carl Cadwell, the owner of the fitness club.
A transition and a re-branding that Cadwell says has been on the books even pre-covid.
The difference between the old fitness center and the new wellness center? A more tailored approach.
"As a wellness center we're now being very active in making suggestions to people so they can improve their health," said Cadwell.
And that's not the only changes implemented.
In order to follow the safe start reopening guidelines there is social distancing implemented.
To rejoin, the center has you fill out an assessment before you then have to book appointments to use the specific areas in the building.
But even with the re-brand some are making this reopening an uphill battle. Calling it a loophole. But to that, Carl says he disagrees.
"If we were going to switch back after this then it would be a loophole but we are not doing that we are going to remain the Pacific Clinic," assured Cadwell.