"Tri-Cities Food Dudes:" A new local food delivery service

TRI-CITIES, WA - Many of you know about Grubhub and DoorDash, well one local business owner decided to create her own delivery service that makes sure the money from your order stays with the business.
During the COVID-19 shutdown, the owner of two Chicken Shack restaurants in the Tri-Cities, decided to start a new food delivery service for her to-go orders. Now, the "Tri-Cities Food Dudes" is taking off.
When Tracy LaMarr received the order that she had to shutdown her dining room, she says she panicked.
"Because I knew that if 100% of my business was going to have to be delivery and take out, which at that time, the way we achieved that was through the third party deliveries, that I was not going to be profitable," LaMarr said.
Since those services charge her business up to 30%, LaMarr said she was looking for other options and solutions to try to solve the problem.
"An I ended up partnering with a software company, which has a program very similar to probably the other third parties use. Where it reaches out, finds a driver as close as the restaurant, sends them the order and they come and pick it up," LaMarr said.
LaMarr was using a local software company exclusively for her restaurant only. Then other restaurants reached out to her to see if they could use her service as well.
"So I said yes," LaMarr said.
"With the other third parties, if there is a mistake with the order or you need to get a hold of a client, it is nearly impossible to do," LaMarr said. "You just have to wait for the bad review the next day."
With their full-time dispatcher, if your order is wrong you will be able to reach out to the restaurant or driver to fix the problem.
"And all my drivers have been actually trained to be consistent with my philosophy, at my quick service restaurant," LaMarr said. "We are to delight the customer."
Everything is about doing whatever they need to make sure the customer gets what they want and on time.
"And that is very, very lacking with third parties," LaMarr said.
Tri-Cities Food Dudes is available on Google Pay and the Apple Store. If you are a restaurant owner who would like to partner with TC Food Dudes or if you would like to place an order, you can go to their website at tcfooddudes.com/restaurants.