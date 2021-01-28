KENNEWICK, WA - Hospitalization rates are one of the metrics that needs to decrease for a region to move forward in Washington state's reopening plan.
Local Tri-Cities hospitals are seeing a steady and even declining rate of patients with COVID-19. But with a new COVID-19 variant many worry of another surge.
Hospital representatives from Kadlec, Trios, and Lourdes said they are doing okay and hospitalization numbers have remained steady.
On Thursday, the Benton-Franklin Health District reported 47 patients who have COVID-19 or COVID-like illnesses in the three local hospitals. Also reporting 11% of licensed beds are being used.
That number close to the under 10% goal needed to move to Phase two.
But the new COVID-19 variant is still on everyone's minds including Washington state governor Jay Inslee.
"We have a greater threat now, these variants are substantially more dangerous in their ability to transmit this disease," Inslee said.
Inslee said he's uneasy about the new COVID-19 variant and what it could do after being found in Snohomish and Pierce counties last week.
"Yes we are very concerned and that is why we are doing two things: One we are going as fast a humanly possible to get vaccines distributed and number two we are encouraging people to up their game," Inslee said.
The Benton-Franklin Health District public health officer Dr. Amy Person said although the new variant has not been reported in the Tri-Cities region we still can't ignore it.
"We have not seen it locally but it has been identified in Washington so people should assume that the variant is present," Person said.
Representatives from Kadlec, Trios, and Lourdes tell me they are continuing to watch new developments with the COVID-19 variant.
"New information about the virologic, epidemiologic and clinical characteristics of these variants is rapidly emerging, and we are continuing to monitor the latest developments," Kara Heldt, Director of Marketing at Lourdes and Trios said.
As for hospital numbers, some said they staying steady and some are even going down.
Emily Volland, Director of Communications at Kadlec Regional Medical Center said hospitalized patient numbers were up over the holiday and now they are seeing a decline.
"We are encouraged with the downward trend of hospitalized COVID patients. We're seeing numbers in the 20s and 30s, similar to what we experienced last fall. This compares with numbers in the 50s in the midst of the holiday surge, and the low 60s in July of last year," Volland said.
Each hospital representative said the best way to keep these numbers down is to continue to follow the health district's guidance.
"Our standard precautions including wearing a mask properly, covering our nose and mouth, and maintaining that six-foot distance, those measures work very well to keep us protected from the new variant," Person said.
As more people get vaccinated in the community, hospital representatives hope this can also help stop the spread of COVID-19 locally.
"We are encouraged by the interest in the community to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and encourage everyone to get vaccinated when it's available to them, as it is a key step in saving lives and ending the pandemic," Volland said.