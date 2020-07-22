Tri-Cities mayors expected to talk about the pandemic at virtual luncheon

TRI-CITIES, WA - The Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce has moved their annual luncheon online. This year, our local mayors are addressing the pandemic and its effect in the community.
"I know they have gone to great lengths. The mayors and the city managers have been really involved working with health officials on the phase reopening. So, I am sure we will get an update on the conversations that they're having and the things they are all working on to move us forward into phase two," Lori Mattson with the Tri-City Regional Chamber said.
Mattson said she is expecting mayors to give full updated reports.
"And hopefully people will find that they got a great update from the mayors and are fully understanding on what is going on in our cities, especially as it relates to their reopening," Mattson said.
The mayors will also share current initiatives within the cities.
"The mayors go through and discuss growth and various things people can expect to see in the next year or things that have been going on within their cities," Mattson said.Typically, it's a live event, but due to COVID-19, the event had to be moved online. The chamber is expecting hundreds of people to listen in on today's event, but they won't be able to participate.
"This year is definitely going to be different, in the sense that it's a virtual event," Mattson said.
Unlike previous years, the state of the cities virtual luncheon is free. The event starts on July 22 at noon. It is expected to last for an hour. However, the chamber is encouraging people to register ahead of time to receive the Zoom link. The chamber has that information on their website a tricityregionalchamber.com or call (509) 736-0510.